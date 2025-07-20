China’s Brahmaputra mega-dam: Ex-foreign secretary slams secrecy, warns of regional fallout

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has lashed out at China’s decision to construct a massive hydropower project on the lower Yarlung Zangbo River — known downstream as the Siang in India and the Brahmaputra in Bangladesh — calling it a display of "hypocrisy and double standards."

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Sibal criticised Beijing for ignoring the rights of downstream countries like India and Bangladesh, even as it backs Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty. “This is classic Chinese behaviour — ignoring the rights of downstream nations while posturing globally as a responsible power. When it suits them geopolitically, they invoke principles of international law; when it doesn't, they trample over them,” he wrote.

China does not recognise the rights of lower riparians but takes a position in favour of Pakistan on India holding in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty.



Usual Chinese hypocrisy and double standards.



The details of this massive dam in a fragile ecosystem with no information… https://t.co/CAybHNRvtN — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) July 20, 2025

He warned that the opacity surrounding the project — planned in a fragile Himalayan zone — raises serious environmental and climate concerns. “There is no credible information on the environmental damage this mega-dam could cause, not just to the immediate region but also in terms of its wider linkage to climate change concerns.”

Sibal also criticised the lack of public debate within China, stating that Tibetans, whose land will bear the brunt of the project, have been completely excluded. “There are no studies, no free media discussions, no accountability. Tibetans, whose homeland this is, have no say at all.”

Strategic concerns for India, Bangladesh

The implications of China’s dam-building extend beyond ecology. For India, the Brahmaputra is vital to the northeast, supporting agriculture, fisheries, and hydropower. Experts warn that upstream control could become a pressure tactic in bilateral disputes or even trigger sudden water releases leading to floods or droughts.

Bangladesh, even further downstream, faces severe risks to food security and economic stability if dry season flows are disrupted. Despite repeated concerns from both nations, China has refused to enter any water-sharing agreement for the Brahmaputra.