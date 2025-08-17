Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to meet PM Modi, to hold 24th boundary talks in Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be on an official visit to India from August 18-20 during which he will hold high-level talks on the boundary issue and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Wang Yi will arrive in New Delhi on Monday, August 18, and meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House the same evening.

On August 19, the 24th meeting between the Special Representatives of India and China on the boundary question is scheduled at Hyderabad House at 11 am. The dialogue comes at a crucial time as both countries continue efforts to resolve long-standing border tensions.

Later in the day, at 5:30 pm, Wang Yi will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Chinese Foreign Minister will depart from New Delhi on August 20, after concluding his engagements.

Relations between the two countries have been thawing since an agreement last October on patrolling their border, easing a five-year standoff that had hurt trade, investment and air travel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the month when he travels to China — his first visit in seven years to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security bloc.

Although talks have resumed, China has not yet restarted supplies of rare earth magnets or fertilizers. The Xi Jinping-led administration imposed export controls on medium and heavy rare earth products on April 4, citing end-use regulations and the need to “safeguard national security” owing to tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.

On August 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian had said the two sides were “maintaining interactions at various levels” but added that “relevant information will be released in due course.”

Lin added that China remains open to expanding trust, broadening cooperation, and managing differences with a long-term perspective, while also working more closely with India on global platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to keep relations stable.