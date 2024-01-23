Chinese 'research' vessel heading to Maldives: India keeps a close watch

A Chinese research vessel on its way to the Maldives could be latest flashpoint in diplomatic tussle between India and Male.

The timing coincides with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's recent state visit to China, aimed at strengthening ties. This development raises concerns in New Delhi, as India has previously viewed the presence of such vessels near its shores, including in Sri Lanka in 2022, as problematic.

These vessels are not military ships officially. However, it will spark concerns for India and others about the military use of their research.

Relations between India and the Maldives have strained since President Muizzu took office in November, shifting the government's focus towards China and requesting the withdrawal of nearly 80 Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, according to Reuters report.

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel, idenfied as XIANG YANG HONG 03. The ship is reportedly similar to the one that operated near Sri Lanka and against which India had expressed objections.

The vessel is expected to reach the Maldives within a couple of weeks.

India has raised concerns about China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka, which is strategically placed halfway along the key east-west international shipping routes.