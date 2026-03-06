Civil aviation ministry calls meeting of airlines over West Asia crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has called a meeting on Friday with domestic carriers and non-scheduled operators to discuss the situation arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The meeting with Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa, along with non-scheduled operators that fly charter flights, will review the planned flight schedule to evacuate citizens stuck in the Gulf nations.

The prolonged war is likely to impact the FY26 earnings of the domestic carriers already under stress due to depreciation of the Indian rupee, delay in aircraft deliveries and supply chain issues. Lower ATF prices in the last few quarters did offer some cushion, but now that is becoming a challenge.

The airlines have been facing huge losses due to the West Asia airspace closure, along with the closure of Pakistan airspace for the Indian carriers, leading to a reduction of flights to Europe and North America. Passengers are also switching to foreign airlines for long-haul flights, keeping in mind shorter flight times compared to domestic carriers, and taking alternate routes.

The airfares to Gulf countries have increased 10-15% due to an increase in operating expenses by airlines. The aircraft flying to Gulf countries have one-way traffic of people returning to India and running almost empty flights on the onward journey.

The airlines are expected to flag issues related to higher Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increasing jet fuel prices from March 1, 2026. ATF is now sold at Rs 96,638.14 per kilolitre (KL) in the national capital following the revision, an increase of Rs 5,215 per KL over the existing rate.

ATF prices in India are market-driven, and the global rise in oil prices adds to jet fuel prices. The airlines are also expected to discuss the taxes imposed

IndiGo has cancelled flights to Europe. According to the report, IndiGo had scheduled 16,224 Weekly (2,317 daily) Seats to Amsterdam, London Heathrow and Manchester. Air India on Thursday said that it is operating flights to North America and Europe through alternate routes.

However, it is expected to impact the economic viability if continued for a prolonged period. The ministry said that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled.