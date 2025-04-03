CJI Sanjiv Khanna, 29 other Supreme Court judges to make their assets public following Justice Yashwant Verma cash row

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, along with 29 other Supreme Court judges, will make their assets public, responding to calls for greater transparency following the controversy involving Justice Yashwant Varma. This move aims to reinforce the integrity and accountability of the judiciary.

"The full court of the Supreme Court had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office, and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice," the top court announced, stating that this also includes disclosures by the Chief Justice of India.

These declarations will be uploaded on the Supreme Court website voluntarily. "Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," confirms the site.

Justice Yashwant Varma has been transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court following allegations of cash being found at his residence. The Central government announced this transfer on 28 March 2025, mandating that Justice Varma assumes his position at the Allahabad High Court. However, he is currently barred from undertaking judicial work as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court has been directed not to assign him any cases until further notice.

The Supreme Court had recommended Justice Varma's transfer, clarifying that this was separate from an internal investigation concerning the cash allegedly discovered after a fire at his Lutyens' Delhi residence on 14 March 2025. "The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meetings held on March 20 and 24, 2025, has recommended the repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," noted the court's resolution.

Justice Varma has denied the allegations regarding the cash found at his residence. In communication with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Varma stated, "I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous." He further described the suggestion that cash was stored openly as "incredible and incredulous."

The president of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, Anil Tiwari, recently met with the Union law minister and Supreme Court collegium members, urging a reconsideration of Justice Varma's transfer. This move comes amid a backdrop of broader judicial transparency efforts, underscoring the delicate balance between judiciary independence and accountability.