CJP claims Centre assured no fresh cases against protesters after NEET paper leak stir

After threatening to revive its agitation over the NEET paper leak issue, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that talks with the Centre have yielded a possible breakthrough, with government representatives sharing draft notifications on withdrawing cases against protesters and releasing those detained during the agitation.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the government has assured the group that similar guarantees would be issued by the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states, covering the withdrawal of FIRs, protection from future police action and release of arrested protesters.

The development came shortly after the two-month-old protest group accused the government of delaying action on commitments made when its 49-day anti-NEET paper leak protest was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP claims government shared draft notifications

According to Das, government representatives met CJP leaders on Monday night after the group held a press conference warning of renewed protests. The meeting reportedly lasted nearly three hours.

"They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees," Das said in a post on X.

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He further claimed that the government had agreed to issue similar notifications for other states.

"They've reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow (Tuesday). Hopefully, the agreed-upon language shall be used," he said.

Addressing supporters, Das added, "No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together!"

Earlier warning of nationwide protest

The latest talks followed a warning from CJP that it would restart its agitation if written assurances were not provided by the government.

At a press conference earlier on Monday, Das, along with Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, alleged that protesters continued to face police action despite the agreement reached on July 25.

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The group claimed that students were still being arrested and volunteers were being subjected to surveillance and harassment.

"If we do not receive a written copy of the commitments agreed upon on July 25 by tomorrow, we will be forced to resume our protests," Das had said.

Protest began over NEET paper leak

The CJP-led movement began at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 20 and expanded across the country following allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination process.

The agitation intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined an indefinite fast on June 28. It reached a flashpoint on July 20 when protesters attempting to march towards Parliament were stopped by police, leading to allegations of excessive force.

The group later ended its 36-day nationwide protest after the Centre accepted some of its demands, including the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.