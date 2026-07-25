The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has ended its protest across the country after holding three rounds of discussions with the Centre, with the organisation saying that its key demands have been accepted by the government. The 49-day protest over NEET-UG paper leak and irregularities in the education system came to an end on July 25 shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as the Union education minister.

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The party said the discussions addressed its three major demands, including action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters and organisers, and compensation for families affected by the NEET paper controversy.

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Addressing a press conference alongside Nadda, CJP’s spokesperson Saurav Das said the Centre had agreed to consider the demands of the movement, which included the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of all FIRs against student protesters and a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who died by suicide.

Cockroach Janta Party withdraws its nationwide agitation with immediate effect



All demands of the Cockroach Janta Party have been accepted by the government:



1. Maximum possible compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides



2. All FIRs by Central govt and… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026

After the meeting, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the group’s demands were discussed in detail during the three rounds of talks with the government.

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"We held three rounds of discussions with the government delegation. Our protest at Jantar Mantar, which was going on for several days, had three main demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, all legal cases filed against protesters and organizers, those FIRs should be withdrawn, and no future cases should be filed against protesters or organizers. And our third demand was compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families who lost their loved ones after the NEET paper was not held. Just a while ago, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. This means that our first demand has been accepted," Ranka said.

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CJP said its second major demand was related to the FIRs registered against protesters and organisers during the demonstrations. The organisation claimed that cases were filed not only in Delhi but also in BJP-ruled and BJP-allied states, and sought their withdrawal along with a commitment that no fresh cases would be initiated against those involved in the protest.

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CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had agreed to withdraw the cases and assured the group that details of all FIRs would be shared.

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"Our second demand was that all the FIRs filed against the protesters, not just in Delhi but in all BJP-ruled and BJP-allied states, should be withdrawn. This was also our second demand. The government has accepted that demand as well. Furthermore, the withdrawal will be done shortly. The government has assured us that it will share copies of all the FIRs filed – as per our last information, 15 to 20 FIRs were filed in Delhi. The government has also assured that the withdrawal will be done shortly... The government has said it will share this with us by Tuesday. We hope that by Tuesday we will receive the government's guarantees regarding these FIRs and any future action," Das said.

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The party also recognised that some anti-social elements had entered the protest and tried to create nuisance.

The protest, which continued for several days at Jantar Mantar, was centred around the group’s demands linked to the NEET paper controversy and alleged issues affecting students and their families. With the latest round of talks resulting in assurances from the government, CJP said it would withdraw the agitation.