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Clash with BRICS Leaders’ Summit: GST Council meeting likely to be rescheduled

Clash with BRICS Leaders’ Summit: GST Council meeting likely to be rescheduled

The change in date is being considered given the logistical challenges in having the GST Council meeting during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13 with dignitaries expected to reach Delhi on September 11 and leave on September 14.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 3:36 PM IST
Clash with BRICS Leaders’ Summit: GST Council meeting likely to be rescheduledThe Council is expected to review the impact of the tax cuts on prices as well as review the revenue position of states.

The meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council, which was scheduled for September 12, is likely to be rescheduled to early October, to avoid clashing with the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

According to sources, the meeting of the GST Council could now take place on October 7. It could be preceded by two days of officers’ meetings on October 5 and October 6. The venue will continue to be in Delhi.

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The change in date is being considered given the logistical challenges in having the GST Council meeting during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13 with dignitaries expected to reach Delhi on September 11 and leave on September 14.

Already, as a pre-emptive measure in view of the logistical arrangements and to minimise inconvenience to the public, Central government offices in Delhi are likely to be closed on September 11. Several schools are also likely to work on online mode or declare a holiday.

An official announcement on the rescheduling of the meeting of the GST Council is awaited.

This would be the 57th meeting of the Council, which would be taking place after a year’s time. The last meeting of the GST Council was on September 3, 2025 when it had proposals for rate rationalisation and revamp of procedural norms as part of GST 2.0. Typically, the Council is expected to meet once every quarter.

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The Council is expected to review the impact of the tax cuts on prices as well as review the revenue position of states. Top agenda is also likely to be further process reforms including simpler registration and refund norms as well as review the operationalisation and functioning of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

There has also been calls for rate cuts on various goods and services and the Council could consider reducing smartphone rates from 18%.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 6, 2026 3:36 PM IST
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