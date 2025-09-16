Cloudburst chaos in Dehradun: Tapkeshwar temple, IT Park, Sahastradhara flooded

A massive cloudburst battered Dehradun, triggering flash floods, landslides, and the overflowing of the Tamsa River that submerged the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, destroyed roads and homes in Sahastradhara, and left two people missing amid a Red Alert warning across Uttarakhand’s capital.

The cloudburst struck late Monday and intensified into Tuesday morning, unleashing destructive rain across Dehradun’s outskirts. The downpour led to the Karligaad rivulet and Tamsa River overflowing simultaneously, collapsing a key bridge and flooding the IT Park, Tapovan, and Sahastradhara.

“The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, submerging the entire temple premises. Such a situation has not occurred in a very long time,” said temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi. He added that while the temple’s sanctum remains intact, residents must avoid venturing near rivers.

Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and Central PWD are on-site, using bulldozers and rescue gear to clear debris and locate the missing persons. District Magistrate Savin Bansal and SDM Kumkum Joshi are supervising operations on-ground.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed significant damage in the Sahastradhara area. “District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to the worsening situation, the district administration ordered the closure of all schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun. The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert, forecasting extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 87 km/h for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal.

This is the latest in a series of cloudbursts to strike Uttarakhand this monsoon. On August 5, a similar event devastated Uttarkashi’s Dharali area. More recently, a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on September 15.