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CM Rekha Gupta felicitates 116 teachers, says Delhi education reform must begin with basic facilities

CM Rekha Gupta felicitates 116 teachers, says Delhi education reform must begin with basic facilities

Gupta said the government was focusing on improving basic facilities in schools through repairs and maintenance. The work includes repairing toilets, ensuring adequate water facilities, whitewashing buildings and undertaking other necessary repair works

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 4:31 PM IST
CM Rekha Gupta felicitates 116 teachers, says Delhi education reform must begin with basic facilitiesShikshak Mahakumbh Award event held at Thyagraj Stadium on Teachers’ Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the government’s efforts to transform Delhi’s education system must begin by fixing basic deficiencies in schools, including poor sanitation, inadequate water facilities and infrastructure.

At the Shikshak Mahakumbh Award event held at Thyagraj Stadium on Teachers’ Day, the Delhi government felicitated around 116 teachers and principals with state awards for their contribution to the education sector.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Education Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MP Basuri Swaraj and senior officials attended the ceremony.

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Speaking at the event, Gupta said her government wanted to take Delhi’s education system to “great heights”, but several fundamental gaps needed to be addressed first.

“We want to take education to great heights and make a lot of progress, but the previous governments did not do anything in 12 years. So, after coming to power, we have had to start working from a very low level,” she said, according to PTI.

Gupta said the government was focusing on improving basic facilities in schools through repairs and maintenance. The work includes repairing toilets, ensuring adequate water facilities, whitewashing buildings and undertaking other necessary repairs.

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Highlighting the condition of school toilets, the chief minister said infrastructure deficiencies could directly affect students, particularly girls. She recalled an inspection of a reputed school where she found that a toilet did not even have a door.

“Many schools had very poor toilet facilities. Once, I went for an inspection to a very good and reputed school, which the previous government used to boast about. When I saw it, there was no gate in the toilet. How would our girl students have been using it?” Gupta said, according to PTI.

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The chief minister also stressed that education reform could not be limited to physical infrastructure. She said the government was simultaneously examining courses and curriculum to strengthen the quality of education in Delhi.

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Gupta said Education Minister Ashish Sood and the Education Department were continuously working on these areas. She assured that improving education and securing a better future for children would remain a priority for her government.

“As long as our government is in power, all good work concerning the education and future of children will be undertaken, and even more good work will be done. Whatever deficiencies remain will be fulfilled,” she said.

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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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