Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account banned in India; here's why

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) official Instagram account has been banned in India. The account was restricted in India following a legal request.

Upon searching for the account on Instagram, it said, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content. Log in to continue."

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The ban comes over a day after the CJP's march to Parliament turned violent.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and Delhi Police to respond to two petitions alleging excessive force against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament over alleged NEET irregularities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also directed the authorities to preserve all records related to the police action, including CCTV footage and videography. The court issued notices on the PILs and granted the respondents four weeks to file their counter affidavits.

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"Let a counter affidavit be filed on behalf of the respondents within four weeks," the court ordered.

"In the meantime, we direct that the relevant record in relation to the incident as mentioned in the writ petitions, including the CCTV footage and videography, shall be preserved as per the SOP of the Delhi Police or the Union of India," it added.

The case will now be heard on September 11.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocates N Hariharan, Vikas Singh and Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that police used excessive force on protesters, including women and children. They sought an inquiry into the incident, saying the demonstrators were exercising their fundamental right to peacefully protest against alleged irregularities in NEET.

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Opposing the pleas, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju argued that they were based on social media posts and were therefore not maintainable.