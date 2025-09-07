Coldplay kiss cam fallout: Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce

Kristin Cabot, the former Human Resources at software company Astronomer, has filed for divorce from her husband Andrew Cabot, weeks after a widely circulated video showed her sharing an intimate moment with her then-boss Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert.

The video, filmed at Massachusetts’s Gillette Stadium in July, captured the two on the stadium’s kiss cam in what appeared to be a romantic embrace. The moment was further amplified when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin remarked from the stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Both Cabot and Byron were married to other people at the time. The New York Post, citing documents reviewed by The Daily Mail, reported that Kristin Cabot filed the divorce papers on 13 August at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This would be the third divorce for Andrew Cabot, who serves as CEO of the family-run business Privateer Rum.

The clip of the concert moment quickly went viral, triggering a wave of speculation across social media. Online users identified the pair as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. Byron has been married to marketing executive Megan Kerrigan, while Kristin was married to Andrew Cabot.

Byron had taken on the role of CEO at Astronomer in July 2023. The New York-based software company is recognised for its open-source data orchestration tool Astro, built on Apache Airflow. Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer in November 2024 as Chief People Officer, leading the company’s HR operations including culture, talent development and employee engagement.

Following the backlash, Astronomer announced an internal investigation and placed both Byron and Cabot on leave. Byron resigned from his position as CEO shortly after, and Cabot also stepped down in the days that followed. The company named co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy as interim CEO.

Despite widespread online commentary, neither Byron nor Cabot has issued a public statement. Astronomer maintains that Byron has not released any comment, contrary to speculation circulating on social media.

The scandal, initially sparked by a moment of levity at a concert, has since led to career resignations and a high-profile divorce filing, placing further scrutiny on professional boundaries and personal conduct within corporate leadership.

