'Combat-ready, anytime, anywhere': Indian Navy demonstrates offensive strike capability amid tension with Pakistan

Amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Navy successfully undertook multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate its long-range precision strike capabilities.

In a post on X, the Navy said it conducted the firings to reaffirm the "readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike." It added, "Indian Navy stands Combat-Ready, Credible and Future-Ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow."

Advertisement

#IndianNavy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.#IndianNavy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nation’s maritime… pic.twitter.com/NWwSITBzKK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 27, 2025

The demonstration of combat readiness comes as all three branches of the Indian armed forces sharpen their operational posture in response to the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack, which killed 26 people — mostly tourists — is the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the assault.

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a large-scale wargame named "Exercise Aakraman" in the central sector. The exercise involved long-range strike missions and simulated attacks on enemy installations across mountainous and ground-based terrains, led by Rafale fighter jets.

Advertisement

The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side, defence sources told ANI.

Top IAF pilots, including its "Top Guns," participated, executing extended-range sorties and precision bombing runs on distant targets to sharpen India's readiness for deep-strike missions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army released a video message on Saturday underscoring its own operational readiness. The Army said it remains "fearless...relentless...unstoppable. No terrain too tough, no mission too far, operationally ready always."

Several Army veterans have also backed strong retaliatory action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam massacre.

Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane called for a "strong, multi-pronged response," warning, "Pakistan must now remain on tenterhooks."

"There should be no doubt that there will be a response. Let them be on tenterhooks for a while till they start jumping at shadows," he said.

Advertisement

Naravane urged India to prepare action across "multiple domains, both kinetic and non-kinetic," stressing that it was time for India to "bare its fangs and not fall prey to calls for restraint." He cited international law in defending strong responses, suggesting India could draw from the "US or Israeli playbook."

Retired Lt Gen H S Panag echoed similar views, advocating for a sustained and strategic approach. He said India must "strike preemptively, strike decisively and strike repeatedly until the political aim is achieved."



