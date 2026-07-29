Commerce through international waterways must be restored: India condemns attacks on vessels in Hormuz at UNSC

“Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” said Harish.

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“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” he added.

Harish noted that West Asia is of immense importance to India and expressed concern over the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities following a brief pause. He called for immediate de-escalation.

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The UN noted that after attacks on commercial vessels from July 6, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again on July 11, with daily vessel transits falling sharply by mid-July, according to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

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Highlighting India's economic and strategic interests in the region, Harish said India's annual bilateral trade with West Asia is around $180 billion, foreign direct investment exceeds $31 billion, and remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council countries are more than $52 billion. Around 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf, making their safety a key priority.

India also urged the Security Council not to lose focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for urgent international action to address civilian casualties and destruction. Harish reiterated India's support for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel within secure and recognised borders.

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On Yemen, India reaffirmed its commitment to the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It condemned Houthi attacks on maritime navigation and called for the protection of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea as a shared international responsibility.

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Harish also criticised the lack of progress on UN Security Council reform, saying the process cannot be held hostage by the divisive interests of a few member states. “There is a palpable sense of disappointment among Member States and global citizenry regarding the inability of the Security Council to meaningfully intervene in conflicts across the globe. The need for comprehensive UN Security Council reforms cannot be more pronounced, and more urgent. It cannot be held hostage by the narrow, divisive interests of a select few Member States,” Harish said.