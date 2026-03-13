Commercial LPG cylinder supply concerns: 2 arrested in Madurai for hoarding 398 cylinders, detained under Goondas Act

Two people were arrested in Tamil Nadu's Madurai for allegedly hoarding a large number of LPG cylinders for black marketing, police said on Friday. Authorities seized a total of 398 cylinders, including both domestic and commercial units, during raids conducted at multiple locations across the city.

The development comes as India faces concerns over the supply of commercial LPG due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The action was taken after the Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) received a tip-off about the illegal diversion of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use, news agency PTI reported.

During a raid near the residence of a man identified as Palani in the Kovilpappakudi area, officials seized 100 subsidised domestic cylinders and 109 commercial cylinders. In another raid at the house of 27-year-old Madan Kumar in Anandam Nagar, authorities recovered 189 more cylinders, including 63 domestic and 126 commercial units.

According to a senior police official, both the accused were booked under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) and detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, commonly known as the Goondas Act.

The detention order was issued by Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar. The CS-CID Madurai zone warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in hoarding or diverting essential commodities.

The crackdown comes amid concerns over a perceived fuel and gas shortage in parts of Tamil Nadu. However, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand.

K P Murali, President of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association, said the state has adequate stocks of petrol and diesel.

"There is no need for the public to fear a shortage. All dealers have adequate stock and are continuously receiving supplies from oil companies. Panic buying will only create an artificial shortage that benefits no one," Murali told PTI.

"Dealers usually have three days' stock with them. And they buy from these terminals as and when they need. This is happening as usual. So, there is no need to panic," he added.

Meanwhile, A M Vikkrama Raja, President of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaipu, warned that LPG shortages were affecting the hospitality sector, with some hotels struggling to prepare items such as dosa, poori and parotta due to cylinder supply issues.