Commercial LPG, petrol, diesel, ATF cheaper from July 1: Fuel prices fall across sectors

Fuel prices are falling across sectors in India as easing tensions in West Asia pull down international oil prices, but the relief is uneven, and not everyone will feel it at the pump or in the kitchen.

Commercial LPG: First cut of 2026

Hotels, restaurants and eateries got some breathing room on July 1 when Indian Oil cut the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for the first time this year. The reductions range from Rs 173 to Rs 183.50 across cities.

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In Delhi and Lucknow, the price has fallen by Rs 183.50 each, bringing Delhi's 19 kg cylinder to Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113.50. Kolkata, which had seen some of the sharpest price increases since the US-Israel-Iran war, recorded a drop of around Rs 174, with rates falling to Rs 3,081.50 from Rs 3,255.50 the previous month. Chandigarh saw a cut of Rs 181.50 per cylinder and Patna a reduction of Rs 173.

Prices of 5 kg cylinders have also been cut, according to IOCL sources.

On the other hand, there is no change in the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders. Household cooking gas rates remain unchanged across all major cities for July 2026.

DON'T MISS: Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rates

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Jet fuel: First reduction since the West Asia spike

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by Rs 5 per litre on Wednesday, as international oil prices continued to soften. ATF now costs Rs 110 a litre in Delhi. This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis drove jet fuel rates to a record high, and is expected to provide some relief to airlines operating domestic and international routes.

Petrol and diesel: Nayara moves, PSUs stay put

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, cut petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 a litre across its nationwide network, marking the first reduction in retail fuel prices by any company in more than two years.

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The revised rates are now in effect at all of Nayara's more than 7,000 fuel stations across the country, though actual pump prices vary by state depending on local levies such as VAT. Nayara had been among the first to raise prices when the Iran conflict broke out, increasing petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 on March 26.

ALSO READ: Petrol, diesel prices today, July 1: Check updated prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Public sector retailers have not followed. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which together control more than 90 per cent of India's over one lakh fuel stations, did not announce any revision. For the vast majority of Indian consumers buying fuel at PSU pumps, prices remain where they are.