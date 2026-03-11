Commercial LPG shortage hits Hyderabad: No dosa, puri bhaji for breakfast in hostels in IT corridor

Amid LPG shortage fears due to the spiralling conflict in West Asia, hostels in Hyderabad's IT corridor have started implementing measures to cut down on LPG consumption. The Indira Nagar-based IT Corridor Hostel Association has requested hostel management and residents to cooperate with temporary restrictions on food preparation unless the LPG supply situation improves.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Due to the ongoing US, Israel, and Iran war, we are currently facing a gas cylinder shortage from today onwards. To reduce gas consumption and manage the situation, we request all hostel owners to follow the guidelines below until the situation improves," the notice, which is viral on social media, reads.

Catch all the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war here

According to the hostel association's notice, breakfast items that require higher cooking-gas consumption may be avoided for the time being. This includes items such as chapathi, dosa, puri and other time-consuming items.

Some curries and additional food items may also be temporarily discontinued, depending on the situation and availability. Food items such as rice and other basic meals will be served until the gas shortage situation improves.

Advertisement

"We request all hostel owners to implement alternate cooking methods and kindly inform guests about the situation," the notice further read.

The IT Corridor Hostels Association's advisory comes amid reports of supply disruption impacting commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants, and hostels in various parts of the country.

Not just hostels, even hotels in Hyderabad are struggling with the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Mohammad Rabbani, the president of the Hyderabad Hotel Association, told Aaj Tak that all their stoves are shut down because they are not getting gas supply.

Meanwhile, Telangana officials said on Tuesday that LPG supply in the state is stable and 2.3 lakh cylinders are being supplied. To prevent hoarding and manage distribution, Indian oil refiners have imposed a 25-day waiting period for new LPG bookings.

Advertisement

Officials, however, have also said that India is actively looking at global markets to secure additional supplies. India is exploring potential imports from the likes of Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway to ensure uninterrupted gas and fuel availability.