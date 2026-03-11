The Lawyers Canteen at the Delhi High Court has temporarily halted the preparation and service of main course meals due to an acute shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, according to a notice issued on March 11.

In a letter addressed to the Hon’ble Secretary of the Delhi High Court and all advocates, Sandeep Sharma of the canteen said the disruption has affected normal operations, forcing it to rely on limited alternative options.

“This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers Canteen. At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, lawyers will have to make do with semi-cooked or uncooked items such as sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats and other refreshments. The letter further read, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and request your kind understanding and cooperation.”

The canteen’s brief announcement comes amid a wider LPG supply disruption affecting restaurants, hotels and eateries across major Indian cities.

This shortage, which has been making waves in industry, is largely the result of growing geopolitical tensions in West Asia — particularly the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. These tensions have severely impacted key shipping routes and energy imports, including LPG, which passes through critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.

India, heavily reliant on imported LPG — especially for commercial use — is now facing a squeeze. With shipping and logistics severely disrupted, the supply to commercial buyers has become unpredictable, pushing the government to take emergency measures.