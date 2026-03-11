Commercial LPG shortage in India: Only 2 meals on weekdays, 3 allowed on weekends for Bengaluru PG residents

Paying guest accommodations across Bengaluru have begun adjusting their food menus as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders disrupts kitchen operations. Many PG operators are now cutting down on gas-intensive dishes and shifting to meals that require less cooking time.

Arun Kumar, President of the PG Association in Bengaluru, said a large number of residents rely on PG facilities for their daily meals, making uninterrupted food services essential.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Due to the shortage of commercial cylinders, PG accommodations are also feeling the impact. The situation is already worsening, as hotels are struggling to prepare food items without cylinders. Many PG owners are also saying that commercial cylinders are not available in the current situation,” he told India Today.

He added that PG kitchens that cater to lakhs of residents across the city have already begun experiencing the effects of the shortage. As a result, PG owners are being advised to cut down on dishes that consume large amounts of gas, reduce the frequency of meals during weekdays, and look at alternative cooking options.

Catch all the live updates on the West Asia conflict here

As part of these temporary measures, the association has asked PG operators to introduce menu control to lower gas consumption. From Monday to Friday, PGs have been advised to serve only two meals a day and encourage residents to carry lunch boxes.

Advertisement

On Saturdays and Sundays, however, three meals a day can continue to be provided. Several PGs have started focusing on rice-based dishes such as bisibelebath, chitranna and puliyogare, along with salads and other items that require minimal cooking. Operators are also exploring alternatives like induction stoves and electric rice cookers to manage fuel consumption. Kumar warned that the situation could worsen if the supply disruption continues.

PGs have also been asked to avoid food items that require high gas consumption including dosa, puri, chapathi, and other such dishes. He said that if the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders persists for 10 to 15 days, PG operators could face serious operational difficulties and urged authorities to step in and address the issue.

Advertisement

Alongside changes in PG kitchens, LPG dealers in Bengaluru have reported a rise in enquiries from consumers worried about possible supply disruptions. According to PTI, several gas agencies in the city have received increased calls from customers asking about cylinder availability amid concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Dealers, however, said domestic LPG supplies remain stable. A representative of an Indane distributor in Bengaluru said deliveries for household cylinders are continuing as usual and adequate stock is available. The dealer noted that although supply has not been interrupted, the number of calls and advance booking requests from customers has increased as people try to secure refills early.

At the same time, commercial LPG cylinders have become harder to obtain. Hotel and restaurant owners in the city said they are facing pressure because deliveries have slowed while the government has prioritised domestic gas supply for households.

Despite the concerns, government officials and oil companies have maintained that overall LPG stocks are sufficient and there is no immediate reason for panic. Officials said domestic LPG production has already been increased by around 10% to improve supply and ease pressure on the market.