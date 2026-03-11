Commercial LPG shortage in India: Panic buying in Bengaluru, hotels bear the brunt as govt prioritises domestic supply

Panic buying of domestic LPG cylinders has surged across Bengaluru in recent days as residents worry about potential supply disruptions due to the escalating West Asia conflict. Dealers, however, insist that household LPG stocks are currently sufficient.

While domestic supplies remain steady, commercial LPG cylinders are facing a crunch, putting restaurants and hotels in the city under pressure. Many hospitality businesses warn they may have to halt operations if supplies do not stabilise soon.

A representative from Sri Giridhar Agencies, an Indane distributor, told PTI that daily deliveries are continuing without interruption. He said, “We are receiving regular loads, and there is no disruption in domestic supply. Still, we are getting a high number of panic calls and booking requests,” on requesting anonymity.

Several other gas agencies echoed the sentiment, reporting an increase in customers pre-booking cylinders over fears of shortages. Ravi Gowda of Balaji Stores noted, “We have been flooded with enquiries over the past two days. Thankfully, stock is adequate, and urgent deliveries can be arranged if needed.”

At Mahhan Enterprises in Uttarahalli, a brief supply halt last week caused temporary delays, but operations have resumed. “Cylinders booked now will be delivered within four to five days. Customers in urgent need can also pick them up directly from the agency,” said a company representative.

An LPG dealer, on condition of anonymity, highlighted that while domestic supply is stable, commercial cylinders are scarce. “Hotels are bearing the brunt. Earlier, we supplied commercial cylinders within two or three days, but now prioritisation for households means the timeline has shifted,” he said.

He added that one cylinder typically lasts about a month for a household so the government has fixed 30 days for stock in Bengaluru. "People may panic, so this has to be handled carefully," he further said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to restore commercial LPG supplies to Bengaluru’s hotels and restaurants.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah noted that while the March 9 Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas directive prioritising domestic LPG supply is well-intentioned, it has unintentionally contributed to shortages in the commercial segment.

“If commercial supply is not restored soon, restaurants, hotels, and catering establishments in the city may have to suspend operations, affecting students and working professionals who rely on them for daily meals,” the Chief Minister wrote.