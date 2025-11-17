'Committed to best interests of Bangladeshis': MEA after Bangladesh tribunal gives death sentence to Sheikh Hasina

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that it has formally taken note of the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh's verdict against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Ministry underlined the importance of peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in Bangladesh, noting that India will maintain close engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

The statement, released on Monday, emphasised India’s approach to regional partnerships and its enduring support for Bangladesh.

The MEA said: "India has noted the verdict announced by the 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its official statement.

The development comes after Bangladesh's foreign ministry wrote to New Delhi, seeking the immediate extradition of former Prime Minister and "fugitive accused" Hasina, citing the tribunal's death sentence to the Awami League leader.

In its letter, Dhaka said it was an "obligatory responsibility" for India to ensure Hasina's return to Bangladesh due to an extradition agreement between the two countries.

"Providing refuge to these individuals, who have been convicted of crimes against humanity, by any other country would be a highly unfriendly act and a disregard for justice,” the letter from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said.

Hasina received the death penalty in absentia on Monday from the tribunal after her conviction for "crimes against humanity". The verdict is related to the government's response to student-led protests last year, which resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The ICT described the 78-year-old leader as the "mastermind and principal architect" of the crackdown that claimed the protestors' lives in Dhaka and surrounding areas. The tribunal found her guilty of ordering the use of deadly force against unarmed protestors, making inflammatory statements, and authorising operations leading to the deaths of students.

It further said that the septuagenarian Awami League leader authorised the deployment of helicopters and lethal weapons, and commited crimes against humanity by inciting violence and failing to punish those responsible for attacks on protesting students.