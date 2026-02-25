'Complete bizarre, won't let it go easily': Govt slaps notice on BSNL Director after 'snan kit' row

What began as a viral internal memo detailing unusually elaborate arrangements for a senior BSNL official’s visit has now escalated into a formal government action.

Top government sources have described the episode involving BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal as “completely bizarre, unacceptable, highly condemnable,” confirming that a show-cause notice has been served. Banzal has been directed to submit his explanation within seven days, after which further steps will be decided. Sources made it clear that the government “will not let it go easily.”

Reacting to the row, Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action."

The government action follows widespread criticism of an internal office order outlining detailed hospitality and logistical preparations for Banzal’s proposed February 25–26 visit to Prayagraj. The visit has since been cancelled.

What the viral order revealed

The internal document indicated that nearly 50 officials had been assigned roughly 20 separate responsibilities to manage the two-day programme. The schedule covered official meetings, temple visits and a ceremonial dip at the Sangam, along with transportation and venue arrangements.

A key point of controversy was the mention of a “snan kit,” which included a towel, undergarment, slippers (spelt as “sleeper”), comb, mirror, soap, shampoo and oil. The order specified six male kits and two female kits.

The hospitality checklist extended well beyond that. Instructions included arranging dry fruit bowls, fruit bowls, shaving kits, toiletries, towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste and slippers at the hotel and Circuit House.

Transport plans mentioned two white Innova Crysta vehicles equipped with new towels. The order also called for cleaning and decorating the CTO building and campus, sprinkling lime along the route, setting up lights and fans, arranging bouquets, mementoes, nameplates, folders, table sheets, crockery, chairs, sound systems and snacks for meetings.

Even vehicle travel kits, containing water bottles, chocolates, chips, fruit juice, glasses and napkins, were itemised. At the ghat, one bedsheet was to be placed for general use.

Screenshots of the detailed arrangements quickly circulated on social media, drawing sharp reactions.

BSNL’s official statement

Responding to the controversy, BSNL India posted on X on February 21:

"BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.

"Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned."

"Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard," the post said.

(With inputs from Piyush Mishra)