'Complete failure of justice': Bar Council of India seeks release of Sharmishtha Panoli, calls out Mamata govt's hypocrisy

Manan Kumar Mishra, Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman and Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the arrest of law student Sharmishtha Panoli. In a public statement, Mishra called the law student's arrest "unfortunate" and labelled it a serious violation of freedom of speech.

On May 30, Sharmishtha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was arrested in Gurugram and brought to Kolkata for her viral Instagram video on Operation Sindoor.

"I stand firmly with Sharmistha Panoli. Her arrest and judicial custody over a now-deleted social media video — despite her immediate apology — reflects a complete failure of justice. This is a blatant attack on free speech," Mishra said.

Sharmistha Panoli’s courage exposes the #Bengal government’s hypocrisy - swift to crush dissent, silent on hate from their own/selected.



Selective enforcement for vote-bank politics is a stain on democracy. #IStandWithSharmishtha #SharmisthaPanoli, #ReleaseSharmistha pic.twitter.com/IU1Ag0y9R3 — Manan Kumar Mishra (@MishraManan01) June 1, 2025

He accused the state government and Kolkata police of taking "excessive, selective and politically motivated action". Mishra accused the West Bengal government and police of targeting individuals from particular communities while ignoring or even protecting more serious offences by individuals from other groups.

The Bar Council of India boss cited past instances of violence in the state, such as the Marichjhapi massacre, Nandigram violence, political killings and recent Murshidabad communal violence, claiming state complicity or inaction.

Furthermore, Manan Kumar Mishra condemned labelling word choices as blasphemy and described legal action against Panoli as inhumane and unjust. He also called for her immediate release, a fair hearing, and an end to the double standards plaguing West Bengal's justice system.

The video featured Panoli criticising Bollywood actors, focusing on Muslim stars, for their silence on Operation Sindoor, a military operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The content, which contained abusive language, led to backlash online.

Despite Panoli issuing an apology, the video had already resulted in a formal complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the police, several notices were attempted to be delivered to Panoli under Section 35 of BNSS, but "every time she was found absconding." This led to a court-issued warrant and her lawful detention in Gurugram. She received transit remand before being sent to judicial custody in Kolkata.

In response to assertions that Panoli was arrested due to anti-Pakistan sentiments, the police clarified, "The accused was not arrested for expressing patriotism or for personal belief; legal actions were taken for sharing offensive content which promotes hatred among the communities."