‘Concept of Electoral bonds was brought by Modi’: Rahul Gandhi blasts BJP, says party is doing ‘the biggest corruption racket ever’

In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has accused the party of orchestrating the capture of the institutional framework of the country. Speaking at a rally in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra today, Gandhi labeled this alleged act as "the biggest anti-national activity" currently underway in India.

Gandhi's remarks come amidst escalating political tensions and concerns over the impartiality and independence of key government agencies. He specifically highlighted the purported misuse of institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax departments for political gains.

"CBI and ED are not doing investigation. They are doing extortion. The political parties are being broken by BJP and Amit Shah and entire Maharashtra knows that the money for that has come from here(electoral bonds)," Gandhi said.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The BJP has captured the institutional framework of the country...This is the biggest anti-national activity which is going on... CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments are being used, big companies are extorted, shares of big contracts are… pic.twitter.com/AU7qraDt5B — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

According to Gandhi, these agencies are being weaponized to target political opponents and suppress dissent, raising serious questions about the erosion of democratic values and the rule of law in the country. He alleged that big companies are being coerced and extorted, with shares of lucrative contracts being obtained unlawfully.

"Concept of Electoral bonds was brought by Narendra Modi. It is the biggest extortion racket in the world. It is the biggest corruption racket ever," said Rahul Gandhi.

Furthermore, Gandhi asserted that electoral bonds, a controversial financial instrument introduced by the BJP government, are being exploited to influence electoral outcomes. He claimed that these bonds are being distributed to favored entities ahead of awarding contracts, suggesting a nexus between political power and economic interests.

Gandhi further spoke on electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition party-governed states.

“The question here is that months after a contract was given, the corporate was giving electoral bonds to the BJP.”

VIDEO | Here’s what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) said on electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition party-governed states.



“The question here is that months after a contract was given, the corporate was giving electoral bonds to the… pic.twitter.com/RQriZlFtFV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2024

Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Palghar, Maharashtra this morning. Party officials hope to convince tribals of Congress' commitment to justice by emphasising their historical relationship with the Congress since independence.

Gandhi's engagement in Maharashtra, a state noted for its progressive approach to women's emancipation, aims to empower women even more.