Congress jabs Himanta with 'Dubai Golden visa' quip as wife's multiple passports row escalates

As the controversy over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife and her alleged multiple passports continued to simmer, Congress took a pointed swing. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi posted on X that he was "reading about the Golden visa in Dubai," adding that it "is a long-term residence visa which enables investors to live in the United Arab Emirates," a barely veiled dig at the CM as the passport row showed no signs of dying down.

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Reading about the Golden visa in Dubai. It is a long-term residence visa which enables to investors to live in the United Arab Emirates. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 6, 2026

The controversy was originally stoked by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, who alleged that documents indicated Sarma's wife held multiple active passports, a claim that raises serious questions under Indian law, which does not permit dual citizenship.

Khera sharpened his attack with a pointed question: "Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is based on hatred against Muslims, but how does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries? According to Indian law, you cannot hold dual citizenship, so does Rinki Bhuyan Sarma also hold an Indian passport? Is Himanta Biswa Sarma the adopted son of Amit Shah? And did the country's Home Minister know that his adopted son's wife holds 3 passports?"

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Gogoi followed up by demanding a full investigation into the Chief Minister's properties, asserting that Sarma would have to answer for the allegations and "pay for his crime."

Sarma, however, pushed back firmly. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that both the Dubai government and the Indian government had confirmed that the Dubai passport cited in Khera's allegations is fake, and that the photograph on one of the passports in question is not that of his wife.

"The Assam Police have already initiated an inquiry. Confirmation has been received from a Dubai government website that the Dubai passport mentioned is fake. The Indian government has already reconfirmed that the Dubai passport is fake. Reports on the other two passports will be received from those governments by Monday or Tuesday," he said.