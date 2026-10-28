Congress scores zero in MLC polls across 4 states; PM Modi taunts: 'Elections held using ballot papers'

MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won? 🧐 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2026

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations of "vote chori" against the Election Commission, which he has accused of benefiting the BJP.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also advocated a return to paper ballots.

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The Congress had failed to win any of the seats declared by Wednesday afternoon, with counting continuing in several constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

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The biggest setback came in Congress-ruled Karnataka, where the BJP-JD(S) alliance swept all four seats. The BJP retained three constituencies, while the JD(S) wrested the Bengaluru Teachers' seat from the Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won five seats and the Samajwadi Party three, according to results reported by Wednesday afternoon. Among the BJP's victories were the Meerut Teachers' and Graduates' seats, while the SP won the Varanasi Teachers' constituency.

In Bihar, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party opened its Legislative Council account, while the BJP, RJD and an Independent also registered victories. In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti was leading in three constituencies, while the opposition NCP (SP) was ahead in two.

Polling for the 28 graduates' and teachers' constituencies was held on October 23. Unlike general elections, voting in these constituencies is restricted to eligible registered graduates and teachers. Ballot papers are used instead of EVMs.

