The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday urged foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the unfolding West Asia crisis to approach immigration authorities for assistance.

"All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO)," the MEA said. "The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities."

The advisory comes as airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East continue to disrupt flight operations.

This morning, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday.

In a post on X early Sunday, the ministry said: "Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March."

Air India said it has cancelled 22 additional international services for Sunday, taking the total number of overseas cancellations announced so far to 50 because of the Middle East crisis.

Passengers across multiple airports were left waiting as schedules shifted. At Chennai Airport, 18 international flights operating between Chennai and Gulf countries were cancelled, according to airport sources. Authorities issued an advisory asking passengers travelling overseas — particularly via West Asian transit hubs — to check with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Airlines cancelling services include Emirates, Etihad, IndiGo and Gulf Air.

Tiruchirappalli Airport also issued an update stating that Air India Express operating on the Dubai–Tiruchirappalli sector on Sunday had been cancelled. Passengers were advised to confirm flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The disruption follows a major attack launched by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel and striking US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

