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'Could lose around ₹12,000 crore': After Rahul Gandhi, Delhi traders request Sonia Gandhi to postpone Nov 1 rally

'Could lose around ₹12,000 crore': After Rahul Gandhi, Delhi traders request Sonia Gandhi to postpone Nov 1 rally

The opposition's demonstration against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the is slated to take place from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 11:53 AM IST
'Could lose around ₹12,000 crore': After Rahul Gandhi, Delhi traders request Sonia Gandhi to postpone Nov 1 rallyDelhi traders urge Sonia Gandhi to defer Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally over ₹12,000 cr festive loss risk

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Friday wrote to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, urging the grand old party to reschedule the INDIA bloc's rally against the Election Commission and the ongoing nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to a date after Diwali.

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The opposition's demonstration against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the is slated to take place from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. While the Congress claims that around 10 lakh people are expected to participate, the Delhi Police said that it anticipates a gathering of around 50,000 people.

The traders' body requested her to reschedule the rally specifically after November 10-11, citing concerns that business worth ₹10,000-12,000 crore in wholesale and retail markets across central and old Delhi could be impacted.

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CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the traders' body already wrote 3 times Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging him to reschedule the rally. He added that traders weren't against the rally but were not concerned about its timing.

"November 1 is a crucial day for preparations for Diwali. If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles enter central Delhi, business in 20 major markets could come to a standstill," he said.

They have also requested Sonia Gandhi to shift the venue from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Ground, where it said that there is parking space for around 15,000 vehicles.

MUST READ | 'Shift rally beyond Nov 10': Delhi traders appeal to Rahul Gandhi, fear Rs 10,000 crore loss in Diwali business

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It said that the traffic could spill over onto major roads, including JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, leading to severe traffic congestion. "The traders are worried about how goods for Dhanteras will reach the markets if central Delhi faces severe traffic congestion on October 31 and November 1," he said.

Markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh and Dariba Kalan are among those that could be affected, according to the CTI.

Around 5,000 trucks and tempos bring goods daily from 56 industrial areas, including Narela and Okhla, to these markets. Roughly 3,000 vehicles transport goods to 25 cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of the country.

Citing the October 10 protest, the traders' body said that around 5,000-7,000 people attended an event in central Delhi, disrupting traffic for around 8 hours.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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