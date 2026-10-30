'Could lose around ₹12,000 crore': After Rahul Gandhi, Delhi traders request Sonia Gandhi to postpone Nov 1 rally

The traders' body requested her to reschedule the rally specifically after November 10-11, citing concerns that business worth ₹10,000-12,000 crore in wholesale and retail markets across central and old Delhi could be impacted.

Delhi | Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, requesting that the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally be rescheduled to a date after Diwali, specifically after November 10–11. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated, "If 1 million people and 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles enter Central Delhi on November 1st, the daily business turnover of Rs 10,000–12,000 crore across 20 historic markets will come to a complete standstill." — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

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CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the traders' body already wrote 3 times Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging him to reschedule the rally. He added that traders weren't against the rally but were not concerned about its timing.

"November 1 is a crucial day for preparations for Diwali. If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles enter central Delhi, business in 20 major markets could come to a standstill," he said.

They have also requested Sonia Gandhi to shift the venue from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Ground, where it said that there is parking space for around 15,000 vehicles.

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It said that the traffic could spill over onto major roads, including JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, leading to severe traffic congestion. "The traders are worried about how goods for Dhanteras will reach the markets if central Delhi faces severe traffic congestion on October 31 and November 1," he said.

Markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh and Dariba Kalan are among those that could be affected, according to the CTI.

Around 5,000 trucks and tempos bring goods daily from 56 industrial areas, including Narela and Okhla, to these markets. Roughly 3,000 vehicles transport goods to 25 cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of the country.

Citing the October 10 protest, the traders' body said that around 5,000-7,000 people attended an event in central Delhi, disrupting traffic for around 8 hours.

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