Could this shift India’s air power? India-France JV to build HAMMER precision weapons locally

India has moved to deepen its defence-manufacturing capabilities with a major joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics & Defence (SED). The Ministry of Defence on Monday announced the signing of an agreement to produce the HAMMER smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapon system in India — a significant push towards defence indigenisation and reduced import dependence.

The joint venture, formalised as a private limited company, will feature equal 50:50 shareholding between BEL and SED. It builds on the intent expressed in an MoU signed during Aero India on February 11, 2025, and will pave the way for phased transfer of production to India.

Indigenisation push & Domestic manufacturing

Under the agreement, the new entity will localise manufacturing, supply and maintenance of HAMMER munitions for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy. Indigenisation levels are set to rise up to 60%, with the production of key sub-assemblies, electronics, and mechanical components shifting domestically.

BEL will lead final assembly, testing and quality assurance, while Safran brings decades of expertise in smart precision-guided weapon systems.

“This JVCA underscores BEL’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence industrial base,” the ministry noted, emphasising the long-term goal of enabling India to meet its own advanced weapon requirements.

What is HAMMER weapon?

The HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a combat-proven air-to-ground precision weapon designed by France’s Safran. Originally developed for the French Rafale fleet, it is known for:

High accuracy through a combination of GPS/INS guidance

Modular design, allowing multiple warhead and propulsion configurations

Compatibility with multiple aircraft platforms, including Rafale and India’s LCA Tejas

Extended standoff range, enabling hits on fortified or high-value targets while keeping aircraft at safe distances

Its precision and flexibility make it suitable for mountain warfare, deep-strike missions and operations requiring minimum collateral damage.

Use in Operation Sindoor

The HAMMER gained visibility in India after reports indicated that the IAF deployed the weapon during Operation Sindoor, a high-precision mission focused on destroying hardened enemy positions and supply nodes. The weapon’s accuracy and ability to strike from a standoff range were key to the mission’s success, reinforcing India’s interest in expanding its inventory.

Global operators

Beyond India, the HAMMER is operated by several international air forces, primarily those using the Dassault Rafale. Key operators include:

France: Original developer and primary user

Egypt: Uses HAMMER with its Rafale fleet

Qatar: Integrated with Rafale

India: For Rafale and being integrated into LCA Tejas

Greece: Operates HAMMER with Hellenic Air Force Rafales

Croatia: Expected operator as Rafales come online

Its compatibility with multiple aircraft types has made it one of the most widely adopted European precision weapons. With the BEL-Safran joint venture, India is set not only to produce but eventually indigenise critical components of the HAMMER weapon system. The partnership marks a significant step in India’s long-term strategy to build a resilient, advanced and export-capable defence industrial ecosystem.