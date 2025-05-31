Covid-19 active cases surge past 3,000 in India; Kerala worst-hit, 4 deaths reported

India’s active COVID-19 cases have surged past 3,000, with Kerala accounting for the highest number at 1,336, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi, according to Union health ministry data released on May 31.

In the past 24 hours, four deaths — one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh — were reported. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored but stressed that most infections are mild and patients are under home care.

Advertisement

"There is no reason to worry," an official source said, noting the low severity of the cases.

India saw a sharp rise from 257 active cases on May 22 to 1,010 by May 26, and further to 3,395 on May 31. In the last 24 hours alone, 685 new infections were reported.

State-wise, after Kerala, the highest active caseloads are in Maharashtra (467), Delhi (375), Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117).

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Behl said genome sequencing of samples from western and southern India shows the surge is driven by Omicron subvariants — primarily LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1.

“These subvariants are not causing severe illness. We are monitoring closely, but there is no cause for alarm at this point,” Dr Behl said.

Advertisement

What is NB.1.8.1 and should you worry

NB.1.8.1 has been classified by the World Health Organization as a SARS-CoV-2 “variant under monitoring” due to its increasing global presence and ability to evade immune responses. It is more transmissible than previous subvariants and has led to a spike in cases and hospitalisations in countries such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Although not deemed more severe, the strain's higher infection rate has prompted health authorities to urge precaution — especially among high-risk individuals.

Vaccination remains the key defense, officials stressed, along with mask usage in crowded or enclosed spaces. “Wearing masks in congested areas contributes to lowering transmission and protects the most vulnerable,” public health experts noted.