COVID-19 cases in India rise to 3,961; Kerala reports 1,435 cases

COVID-19 cases in India have increased to nearly 4,000, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Monday, the country saw 3,961 cases, with Kerala reporting 1,435 cases.

Delhi had 483 cases, while Gujarat had 338, Karnataka 253, Maharashtra 506, Tamil Nadu 189, Uttar Pradesh 157 and West Bengal 331 cases.

As per the ministry data, four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, with a case each in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi.

Four sub-variants of Omicron – LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1 – have been found, with the first three dominating the spread. According to Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Rajiv Behl the genome sequencing of samples has shown that the current rise in cases are not severe and are sub-variants of Omicron.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry," Dr Behl said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Department of Health and Family Welfare Services urged people to stay calm, remain vigilant, and cooperate with health authorities to prevent further spread and ensure public safety. The department issued an advisory to Health Care Workers (HCWs) working in both Covid and Non-Covid areas of healthcare facilities across the state. The health department stated that the state continues to monitor and manage Covid-19 through ongoing efforts to prevent transmission, detect cases, and provide care.