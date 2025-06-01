COVID-19 cases surge tenfold in 10 days across India. Should you worry? Here’s the situation

India has reported a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, with active infections skyrocketing from 257 on May 22 to 3,395 as of June 1, according to official data.

In the last 24 hours alone, 685 new cases and four deaths have been recorded — one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala currently leads the tally with 1,336 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (467) and Delhi (375). Rising infections have also been reported in Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

The sharp increase has been traced to new Omicron subvariants — LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1 — which, while more transmissible and capable of partial immune evasion, are not considered more severe.

“These variants are under monitoring, not concern,” a WHO advisory notes.

Symptoms remain mostly mild: low-grade fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue, resembling common flu. Most cases are being treated at home. The fatalities occurred in patients with chronic illnesses or recent surgeries, highlighting the elevated risk for vulnerable groups.

Despite the jump in numbers, health officials urge calm.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation.... At this moment overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry,” said Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Hospitals nationwide have been asked to maintain readiness, ensuring supplies of oxygen, ventilators, and essential medicines. However, there is no indication of stress on the healthcare infrastructure.

India’s vaccination drive, though halted in terms of fresh production, has left most of the population with at least one dose, and current stocks remain sufficient. Prior infections and vaccinations are still expected to provide protection against severe outcomes.

Officials emphasize vigilance, not alarm. Those with chronic conditions, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals are advised to maintain hygiene, wear masks in crowded spaces, and monitor symptoms.

The Ministry of Health has not issued new restrictions but continues to evaluate trends across states.