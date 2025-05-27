COVID-19 in India: Kerala, Maharashtra among hotspot states. Check symptoms of JN.1 variant here

The Karnataka state branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a COVID-19 control advisory to doctors. The advisory comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in the country.

As per this advisory, the COVID-19 hotspot states across India are Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka. Kerala continues to report the highest number of active COVID cases in India as it accounts for more than 40 per cent of the total infections.

As of Monday, 430 people in Kerala are COVID positive and the southern state has recorded 335 new cases since May 19, as per the Health Ministry data. Two COVID-related deaths were also reported in the state during the same period.

Following Kerala closely were Maharashtra and Delhi at 210 and 104 cases, respectively. Besides this, a mild increase in COVID-19 cases was reported from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. At present, India currently has a total of 1,010 active coronavirus cases.

In Telangana, officials have been asked to closely monitor the rise in coronavirus cases and educate people on the precautions to be followed. The officials have also been directed to keep a watch on respiratory illnesses and vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

One COVID-19 case has been reported in the southern state recently, as per official data.

Two new sub-variants of Omicron -- NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- have been detected in India although the JN.1 strain continues to be the most prevalent across the country. Both the NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 sub-variants have been classified as variants under monitoring by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The JN.1 variant presents symptoms like loss of appetite, mild fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, dry cough, headache, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, and vomiting. One should seek medical help if you have fever above 102°F for more than 3 days, breathing difficulties, chest pain, and if your oxygen levels drop below 94 per cent.

Doctors have been advised to exercise caution, and patients have been advised to stock up on paracetamol and cough suppressant medicines.