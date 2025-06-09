COVID-19 wave in India: Active infections near 6.5k, Kerala logs 1,957 cases. All you need to know

The number of active coronavirus infections in India is inching closer towards the 6,500 mark. As of 8 am on June 9, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 6,491, whereas the number of those who have recovered from the contagion is 6,861.

The number of people who succumbed to coronavirus is 65 as no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 tracker. Kerala continues to be a coronavirus hotspot, with a total of 1,957 cases so far.

Top 10 states having the highest number of coronavirus cases

S.No. State Active cases 1 Kerala 1,957 2 Gujarat 980 3 West Bengal 747 4 Delhi 728 5 Maharashtra 607 6 Karnataka 423 7 Uttar Pradesh 225 8 Tamil Nadu 219 9 Rajasthan 128 10 Haryana 100

India reported six Covid-related deaths on Sunday, primarily due to comorbidities. The surge in COVID-19 cases in India is driven by new Omicron sub-variants such as JN.1, NB.1.8.1, LF.7, and XFC, which show increased transmissibility but mostly mild symptoms. These variants are classified as "Variants Under Monitoring" by the WHO.

The virus responsible for COVID-19 has not disappeared, but has become part of a recurring cycle of illnesses, similar to the flu.

Given the rise in the number of active cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to assess facility-level preparedness for COVID-19 cases and has instructed all states to ensure the availability of essential medicines and oxygen.

Technical review meetings were held to evaluate preparedness measures. State and district surveillance units are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), with testing recommended for all admitted cases and 5% of ILI cases.

"Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases as per guidelines, and positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network, " an official source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.