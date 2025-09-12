C.P. Radhakrishnan sworn in as India’s 15th vice-president at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan took oath as the 15th vice-president of India on Friday in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath of office was administered in English by President Droupadi Murmu at 10.10 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former vice-presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar and M. Venkaiah Naidu, former president Ram Nath Kovind, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the dignitaries present.

Advertisement

Radhakrishnan, 67, a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), secured 452 votes in the vice-presidential election. His rival, Opposition INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, polled 300 votes. The NDA’s numerical strength in Parliament, along with support from the YSR Congress Party’s 11 MPs and several smaller parties, ensured his comfortable victory, with signs of cross-voting also reported.

The election was necessitated by the sudden resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons. Following his win, Radhakrishnan stepped down as governor of Maharashtra on Thursday. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has been given additional charge of Maharashtra until a replacement is appointed.

Advertisement

A two-time MP from Coimbatore and former BJP Tamil Nadu president, Radhakrishnan’s political journey began in the Jana Sangh before transitioning into the BJP, where he has held senior organisational roles. His elevation as vice-president marks a significant moment for the party’s southern leadership.