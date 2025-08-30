‘Crater Connection’: Radhika Gupta slams Gurgaon’s monsoon chaos, says fix roads before bragging about ₹100 cr flats

Intro: Gurgaon, often touted as India’s “Millennium City,” is facing renewed criticism over its crumbling infrastructure and repeated flooding woes. The latest voice of concern comes from Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the plight of commuters and residents.

Advertisement

Body copy: “Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon deserves a rename — Pothole Extension Road. Or maybe Crater Connection. I have visited most cities in India for work, but the Delhi-Gurgaon commute during monsoon is horrifying. This is India’s Millennium City, and infrastructure needs a serious relook. Build roads first, brag about ₹100 cr flats later,” Gupta posted.

Her remarks echo the frustration of thousands of residents who face waterlogging, broken roads, and traffic paralysis each monsoon. Despite being home to some of India’s most expensive real estate, Gurgaon routinely sees entire stretches of posh neighbourhoods such as Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and DLF phases submerged after heavy rainfall.

Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon deserves a rename — Pothole Extension Road. Or maybe Crater Connection.



I have visited most cities in India for work, but the Delhi Gurgaon commute during monsoon is horrifying. This is India's Millenium City, and infrastructure needs a… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) August 30, 2025

This year too, pictures and videos of luxury sedans and SUVs stranded or floating in knee-to-waist deep water went viral, underscoring the city’s fragile civic preparedness. In past monsoons, residents of upscale condominiums have reported basement parking lots flooded with rainwater, damaging cars worth lakhs and crores. Homes in low-lying areas have also suffered seepage and structural damage, leaving residents to foot hefty repair bills.

Advertisement

Experts say the crisis stems from inadequate drainage planning, unchecked real estate expansion, and encroachment on natural water channels. Despite multiple promises by civic authorities to revamp drainage systems and upgrade road infrastructure, little has changed on the ground.

Gupta’s sharp critique adds to growing calls for accountability in a city that houses India Inc’s top executives, global MNC offices, and some of the costliest apartments in the country. With monsoons showing no signs of mercy, residents fear that Gurugram’s glittering skyline may continue to mask its sinking foundations.