‘Creative name will not alter undeniable reality’: India on China renaming parts of Arunachal Pradesh

India has rejected China’s renaming of parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing calls Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan and claims it to be a part of South Tibet. The Indian government has consistently and repeatedly dismissed China’s claims.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Our response to media queries on renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh by China (May 14, 2025)



THE ISSUE

China has been repeatedly renaming parts of Arunachal Pradesh, which the Indian government had earlier called “senseless”, and reaffirmed that the border province is an ‘integral’ part of India.

Troops of the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in minor scuffles along their disputed frontier in the state in December 2022. Tensions eased after extensive military and diplomatic talks. China had said last year that it had standardised the names of about 30 places in what it calls South Tibet, following regulations on place name management by the State Council. It had renamed 12 mountains, four rivers, one lake, one mountain pass, 11 residential areas and a piece of land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Arunachal to inaugurate infrastructure projects last year, which China opposed. India called these arguments baseless.

The United States also stated that it recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any unilateral claims through military or civilian incursion or encroachments.