COMPANIES

NEWS

News
india
'Cricket will go on because...': Sushant Sareen after Asim Munir's nuke threat against India

He said that even if Pakistan is ruled by a "mad hatter mullah", India will continue playing cricket because the government is too weak. 

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025 10:42 AM IST
'Cricket will go on because...': Sushant Sareen after Asim Munir's nuke threat against IndiaHe was invited to attend the retirement function for General Michael Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Strategic analyst Sushant Sareen on Monday shared his take on Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's speech at a black tie dinner in Tampa. He said that even if Pakistan is ruled by a "mad hatter mullah", India will continue playing cricket because the government is too weak. 

"On the brighter side, even if Pakistan is ruled by a mad hatter mullah like Asim Munir who wants to nuke India and half the world, cricket will go on because GOI is too weak and shameless to stop cricket lest BCCI gets angry. We will play cricket with the enemy even if we are nuked because sports is above everything (so is money!)," Sareen wrote in a post on X. 

In his speech, Munir said: "We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us." He was invited to attend the retirement function for General Michael Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM). 

He also said in a veiled threat: “Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of [the industrialist] Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time." Surah Fil is a verse in the Quran that narrates how an army of elephants attempted to destroy the Kaaba in Mecca and how Allah thwarted their attack. 

“We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards,” he said as per media reports. Furthermore, the Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal asserted that Kashmir is the "jugular vein" of Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan is extremely grateful to Trump, whose strategic leadership stopped the war between India and Pakistan as well as prevented many other wars around the world. 

New Delhi has maintained that India and Pakistan halted their military actions following direct talks between their militaries without any mediation by the US.

Published on: Aug 11, 2025 10:42 AM IST
