Crippled by acute crew shortage, IndiGo cancels at least 180 flights at 3 major airports

IndiGo has experienced significant operational challenges this week, cancelling more than 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday as the airline struggles to secure enough crew members amid new flight duty and rest period regulations. The disruptions primarily affect Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, with sources indicating that the number of cancellations could rise further by the end of the day.

Sources reported that Mumbai airport saw 86 cancelled flights on Thursday, split between 41 arrivals and 45 departures. Bengaluru experienced 73 cancellations, including 41 arrivals, while Delhi accounted for 33 cancellations. "IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights on Thursday at three airports-Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," a source told PTI.

"The number of cancellations is expected to be higher by the end of the day."

The airline's On-Time Performance (OTP) fell sharply to 19.7 per cent at six key airports—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—on December 3, a significant drop from 35 per cent on December 2.

A source stated, "IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the disruptions and requested IndiGo to submit detailed explanations for the cancellations and plans for improvement.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has criticised IndiGo for having "inexplicably" adopted a "hiring freeze" despite a two-year preparatory period before the full implementation of new duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew.

FIP emphasised the need for safety, urging the DGCA not to approve airlines' seasonal schedules unless they ensure services operate "safely and reliably" in accordance with the New Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

In a letter to the DGCA, FIP requested the regulator to consider reallocating flight slots to other airlines during the peak holiday and fog season if IndiGo continues to "fail in delivering on its commitments to passengers due to its own avoidable staffing shortages."