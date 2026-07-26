Curious about Pralhad Joshi's wealth? A closer look at his assets, investments and liabilities

Big political shake-up today: Pralhad Joshi is India's new Education Minister, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan after his resignation amid the NEET paper leak protests. So who is Pralhad Joshi, and how wealthy is he? From property and investments to declared liabilities, Joshi's wealth profile offers a revealing snapshot of the leader now tasked with steering India's education system through a turbulent moment. Here's a clear, at-a-glance breakdown of everything you need to know about his net worth, income sources, and financial disclosures — presented simply, so you get the full picture in minutes.

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Pralhad Joshi's income

According to his 2024 election affidavit, Joshi declared an income of over ₹34 lakh for FY2022-23. His spouse, on the other hand, declared an income of over ₹1 crore for the same period.

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Pralhad Joshi's overall net worth

Joshi, who has stepped into Dharmendra Pradhan's shoes, owns total assets worth over ₹21 crore. The Union minister owes liabilities worth nearly ₹8 crore.

Pralhad Joshi's assets

Pralhad Joshi has around ₹1 lakh as cash in hand, whereas his spouse has ₹1.10 lakh as cash in hand, taking the total amount to ₹2.10 lakh.

Pralhad Joshi's bank deposits, savings, insurance policies

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Joshi has a deposit worth ₹7,41,891 in Canara Bank and a deposit worth ₹5,47,709 in State Bank of India. He also has a deposit worth ₹1,07,875 in Andhra Bank, ₹94,234 in Bank of Baroda and ₹6,194 in Canara Bank. His spouse, on the other hand, has a deposit worth ₹31,80,995 in Axis Bank and another deposit worth ₹45,56,914 in Karnataka Bank. With this, the couple's total deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies stand at ₹92,35,812.

He has savings worth ₹10,26,831 parked in a PPF account and savings worth ₹5,82,949 in an EPF account. His spouse has savings worth ₹3,69,911 in an EPF account, whereas his daughter Ananya V Joshi has savings worth ₹14,73,464 in a PPF account.

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With this, the Joshi family's total declared savings stand at ₹34,53,155. The family has parked a total of ₹27,73,697 in life insurance policies.

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Pralhad Joshi's investments in bonds, debentures and shares in companies

Personal loans, advances given by Pralhad Joshi, his wife

The Union minister gave a personal loan worth ₹1,20,00,000 to his eldest daughter Arpita Joshi. His spouse has lent him ₹2,44,19,885 and ₹2,00,000 to Arpita. Besides this, she has given ₹10,00,000 each to Vithal Gambhir and H N Nandakumar. With this, the total personal loans/advance given by the couple stand at ₹3,86,19,885.

Land, properties, other assets owned by Pralhad Joshi

His spouse owns agricultural land spanning around 4 acres worth ₹86,39,480 in Karnataka's Dharwad. He owns non-agricultural land worth ₹5,25,00,660, as per his affidavit.

Pralhad Joshi owns a 50% share in a 59,872 sq ft property (effective share: 29,936 sq ft) purchased in April 2002 for ₹2.35 lakh with ₹18.91 lakh spent on development. The property is currently valued at ₹2,64,93,360. He also owns a 2,442 sq ft plot at the BDA site on Bengaluru's Hosur-Sarjapur Road, which was purchased in June 2007 for ₹5.73 lakh. The property is currently valued at ₹2,60,07,300.

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Besides this, Joshi owns a 3,272 sq ft land with a 7,989 sq ft built-up area purchased on July 13, 2000 for ₹2,60,000. The current estimated value of the property stands at ₹2,80,18,200. He also has a 2,475 sq ft apartment in Malleswaram on April 17, 2015, for ₹2,00,26,245. The current estimated value of the apartment is ₹3,19,64,625.

The total market value of the properties owned by Joshi and his spouse is ₹12,11,22,965. He owns 184 gm gold jewellery (rings, chains) worth ₹12,14,400 and 5kg silver worth ₹3,65,000. His wife owns 500 gm gold jewellery (rings, chains, necklace, bangles) worth ₹33,00,000 and 2kg silver (plates, lamps and other vessels) worth ₹1,46,000. His daughter Ananya owns 250 gm gold jewellery (rings, chains, necklace, bangles, etc.) worth ₹16,50,000. With this, the jewellery owned by the Joshi family is worth ₹66,75,400.

Apart from movable and immovable assets, Joshi and his wife have ₹1,26,00,930 worth of other financial interests, including stakes in Hindustan Chemical Laboratories, Vibhava Industries, and Vibhava Marketing Corporation.

Pralhad Joshi's loans

Joshi has a housing loan worth ₹99,82,746 from Bank of Baroda and another housing loan worth ₹72,59,877 from Canara Bank, taking his total loans from banks to ₹1,72,42,623. The couple has loans worth ₹6,28,80,709 due to individuals/entity, taking the total of liabilities to ₹8,01,23,332.