Cyclone Arnab: DoT, telcos restore networks in Andhra, Odisha; power outages, fibre cuts hamper work

In Andhra Pradesh, overall telecom network availability has recovered to 99.18%. However, connectivity remains relatively weaker in some affected districts, with network availability at 98.5% in West Godavari and 91.96% in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema.

To maintain communication during the restoration process, Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been activated across affected districts. The arrangement allows mobile subscribers to access available networks irrespective of their telecom operator, helping maintain connectivity where individual networks have been disrupted.

Additionally, 11 Cell on Wheels (CoW) units have been deployed to provide emergency mobile connectivity in affected locations.

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In Odisha, telecom services are gradually improving in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts as rainfall subsides and floodwaters recede. Telecom service providers have begun restoring damaged sites, leading to progressive improvements in network connectivity and a reduction in service disruptions, the DoT said.

Operators are continuing restoration work on a priority basis to bring the remaining affected sites back online and normalise services.

Central team assesses cyclone damage

Meanwhile, a seven-member Central team led by Chittaranjan Das, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, has arrived in Andhra Pradesh to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab.

State Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and other senior officials briefed the team at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) on the cyclone's impact and the government's response.

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Preliminary estimates put the losses at ₹4,764 crore across 12 districts, with Konaseema and West Godavari among the worst affected.

The Central team is scheduled to visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari to assess damage to agriculture, housing and infrastructure and interact with affected residents.

Relief and restoration operations continue

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of people who died in cyclone-related incidents.

Preliminary assessments indicate extensive damage to paddy and horticultural crops, including coconut and oil palm plantations. Restoration of electricity supply, drinking water and road connectivity is also being undertaken on priority.

Telecom connectivity remains critical to coordinating emergency response, enabling access to essential services and keeping residents connected as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across the cyclone-hit regions.