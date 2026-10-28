Cyclone Arnab hits Andhra Pradesh hardest: 3 killed, 31 houses damaged as heavy rain continues

“North of Andhra Pradesh and the southern part of Odisha have been the most affected due to Cyclone Arnab. Strong winds and rainfall are being witnessed in a few districts of the two states," NDRF Inspector General (IG) Narendra Singh Bundela said during a press briefing in New Delhi.

“Andhra Pradesh has been the most affected... we have been informed that trees have been uprooted, 31 houses of various types have been damaged and three persons have been killed.

“There has not been a serious impact in Odisha as per preliminary reports," he said.

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The disaster response and rescue teams of the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are now preparing for the effects of rainfall, which is expected to continue in the two states and adjoining areas.

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39 NDRF teams deployed

The NDRF has deployed a total of 39 teams in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, along with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which were expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Four additional NDRF teams were sent to Andhra Pradesh last night, Bundela said.

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57,000 people shifted to relief camps

Authorities have also moved thousands of people to safer locations as the cyclone continues to weaken.

Bundela said about 57,000 people were shifted to relief camps in Andhra Pradesh, while 38 people were evacuated from Yanam last night.

The focus now remains on dealing with the continuing rainfall and its impact across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and nearby areas as Cyclone Arnab weakens further.