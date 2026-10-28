Cyclone Arnab landfall: Satellite images show storm covering almost half of India

Cyclone Arnab is heading towards India's east coast. Landfall is forecast near Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 28 October, with sustained winds of 115–125 km/h and gusts up to 150 km/h. Filmed from space 8 hours ago. https://t.co/1nhHEqu38M — sen (@sen) — sen (@sen) October 27, 2026

A storm of immense scale

The images showed Arnab’s broad cloud cover extending across much of the Indian landmass, even as its core interacted with the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The visual scale underlined why forecasters warned of widespread rain, damaging winds and flooding well beyond the immediate landfall zone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classified Arnab as a very severe cyclonic storm—the third-highest category on its scale—before it crossed the coast.

Landfall along Andhra coast

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Arnab made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between roughly 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph, according to the IMD.

The landfall occurred near Narsapur in West Godavari district, with the storm centre later moving fully inland. The IMD said the cyclone has since weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to move north-northwestwards while gradually losing strength.

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Evacuations and disruption

Authorities evacuated more than 180,000 people in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha before the cyclone struck. Andhra Pradesh alone reported more than 84,000 people moved to shelters, while Odisha prepared for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

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Early reports described uprooted trees, damaged power infrastructure and transport disruption across coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha. The toll has since risen: officials said three people were killed in Andhra Pradesh and 31 houses were damaged, while two of the deaths were linked to electrocution from snapped live wires. Odisha, where more than 30,000 people were evacuated, has so far reported uprooted trees but no major damage or casualties, according to state officials.

DON'T MISS: Cyclone Arnab in very severe category: Check IMD's list of 7 cyclone categories with wind speeds

What lies ahead

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of southern Odisha, with flooding and landslide risks in vulnerable districts. Forecasters expect Arnab to weaken into a cyclonic storm and then a deep depression over the next several hours as it moves inland.

Officials have urged residents in affected coastal belts to remain indoors, avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas, and follow advisories from state disaster-management authorities.