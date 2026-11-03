Cyclone Murasu landfall: Heavy downpour hits Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry; IMD issues warning for low-lying areas

Cyclone Murasu makes landfall near Ongole

Cyclone Murasu moved north-northwestwards before crossing the coast. Heavy rainfall accompanied by very strong winds prevailed in coastal Ongole under its impact.

The IMD said the severe cyclonic storm began its landfall process close to Ongole at around 1 am on Tuesday.

"The landfall process commenced at 0100 hours IST on November 3. The forward sector of the wall cloud is entering the coast, while the wall cloud region is very close to the coast," the IMD's official press release said.

At 1.30 am, the cyclone was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast. It was about 40 km southeast of Ongole, 60 km northeast of Kavali and 70 km south of Bapatla.

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Heavy rain affects Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

Heavy rain struck several places in Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the cyclone. The IMD had forecast heavy spells across south coastal Andhra Pradesh over the following 12 hours.

Continuous rainfall was also reported in Puducherry from midnight, disrupting normal life. The cyclone's outer rain bands affected north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, bringing persistent showers to the region.

Before landfall, the IMD had forecast that Cyclone Murasu would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, during the early hours of November 3.

Storm surge warning for low-lying coastal areas

The IMD had said gale-force winds of nearly 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, were likely along and off the coast until Tuesday morning.

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A storm surge of 1–1.5 metres above the astronomical tide was also likely to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until Tuesday morning. The maximum peak surge was expected over Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts, the IMD added.

Cyclone Murasu crossed the coast near Ongole with winds gusting to 120 kmph, while heavy rain and strong winds affected coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

