Days after fatal Mumbai Metro pillar collapse, user highlights possible structural flaw near school

Just days after a fatal metro pillar collapse in Mumbai’s Mulund area, fresh safety concerns have surfaced after a citizen flagged what appears to be another structural issue near a school.

A social media user shared a photograph of a slab located opposite Friend's Academy, warning authorities of a possible installation flaw and urging an immediate safety audit given the presence of a school nearby. The post tagged officials and cautioned that any accident at the spot could be “catastrophic.”

@MMRDAOfficial This seems to be an improperly fixed slab. This is right opposite Friend's Academy, Mulund. This is a school and any accident will be catastrophic. Kindly do the safety audit here as well. @mulund_info @mihirkotecha @RoadsOfMumbai @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/F9uoZtIdyX — Sumedha D (@sumedharajan1) February 16, 2026

The alert comes in the wake of a February 14 incident in which a portion of an under-construction pillar on Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed around 12:20 pm along a busy stretch near facilities linked to Johnson & Johnson and the Oberoi Group.

According to officials, a heavy concrete slab fell during ongoing construction work, landing directly on a passing autorickshaw. The impact crushed the vehicle, killing the driver on the spot and injuring three others. The tragedy triggered widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny of infrastructure safety and oversight in the city.

Public anger intensified because, days before the collapse, another social media post had highlighted visible cracks on a metro pillar along the same Mulund stretch, warning authorities to act before a disaster occurred. After the accident, that earlier warning resurfaced online, with many users questioning whether preventive action had been taken in time.

Don’t wait for a tragedy to cry.

Report it. Repost it. Make it reach the authorities.



🚨 Big Crack spotted on Metro Pillar - Mulund @BJP4Maharashtra



Can you help tagging all relevant authorities under this post @grok ? pic.twitter.com/bkTbSA89Fu — Indians Unfiltered (@Netajinonsense1) February 8, 2026

Responding to the criticism, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority issued a clarification stating that the viral images of the cracked pillar were from a different pier and unrelated location.

“We deeply regret today’s unfortunate incident near Pier No. P196,” the authority said, adding that the collapse involved a section of the parapet and was not connected to the structure previously flagged on social media.

The structure seen in this post is a beam over Portal Pier P189 on LBS Marg, Mulund (West), where a precast beam segment connects with a cast-in-situ portion over the pier. A construction joint at this location is a normal and approved engineering practice. During concreting,… https://t.co/km1uVL064H pic.twitter.com/QDYTqufnRI — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 8, 2026

The incident has nevertheless reignited debate over construction safety, monitoring mechanisms, and the need for faster response to citizen-reported risks as Mumbai continues to expand its metro network.