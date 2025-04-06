'Daytime temperatures will consistently exceed 40°C': Heatwave alert issued for UP, Delhi, Rajasthan



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, warning of prolonged above-normal temperatures and intense heat spells through April, May, and June. Parts of all three regions have already started recording higher-than-usual daytime temperatures, with several areas crossing the 40°C mark. The IMD has also cautioned that rainfall during this period is likely to remain below normal, increasing the risk of severe heat-related impact across states.

The department has predicted prolonged spells of above-normal temperatures and intense heatwaves across UP from April to June. The Bundelkhand region, covering seven districts under Jhansi and Chitrakootdham division, is expected to be the most affected.

“During these months, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across UP. The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will consistently exceed the 40-degree Celsius mark,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a MeT official. Singh also noted that night-time temperatures will remain unusually high. “The minimum temperatures recorded during night time are also expected to remain above normal,” he added.

The forecast comes as parts of the state have already begun experiencing extreme heat. “As per the MeT Department, the day temperature in Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Amethi, Ghazipur, Sultanpur, and Hamirpur have been crossing the 40-degree mark since last week. On Saturday, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above the seasonal average,” said officials.

The temperature is expected to regularly cross 35 degrees Celsius, often bordering 40 and potentially surpassing 45 degrees in some parts. Nights are also forecast to be unusually hot, with minimum temperatures hovering between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

“The possibility of rain that could provide any relief during these days over Uttar Pradesh remains below normal in the months of April, May and June,” Singh said. The forecast also anticipates an above-normal number of heatwave days across most parts of the state.

Health experts have flagged serious concerns over the projected conditions. “High temperatures cause general discomfort, which can be managed by staying in the shade and consuming ample water. However, heat wave exposure disrupts the body's natural temperature regulation, leading to severe dehydration and potential health complications,” explained Dr. Shantanu Mishra, a general practitioner based in Lucknow.

In response, the state government has instructed all district administrations to begin implementing mitigation measures. “District administrations have been alerted to the expected adverse hot weather and instructed to take measures to reduce its impact. Hospitals in the districts have also been asked to prepare for a surge in heat-related illnesses,” said Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

The Animal Husbandry Department has also issued advisories. Cattle shelters across the state have been instructed to provide shaded areas and ample water for animals. "Veterinary departments have been placed on high alert to assist farmers in rural areas whose livestock may be affected by the extreme conditions,” said Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to witness six days of heatwave conditions, with temperatures forecast to reach 42°C. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum of 35.7°C, 1.7 degrees above normal.

Rajasthan, too, is under alert with Barmer touching 42.7°C — 4.5 degrees above the seasonal average — as strong heatwave conditions are likely to intensify in the coming days. According to the weather department, the day temperature in the state is likely to increase by three to four notches in the next two to three days.

On April 6-7, the maximum temperature may be 44-45 degrees Celsius in parts of southwest Rajasthan while some areas in the east may record maximum temperature in the range of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave is likely to prevail in some parts of southern Rajasthan from today, the department said, adding that both the intensity and the area covered would increase in the next two to three days. There is a warning of a strong heatwave in some parts of the state from April 6 to 8. Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)