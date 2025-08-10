'Death of dollar has begun': American forecaster warns BRICS revolt will end US hegemony

American trend forecaster Gerald Celente has warned that the dominance of the US dollar is coming to an end, citing the rising economic self-sufficiency of countries like India and China and the growing pushback from the BRICS nations-Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-against US foreign policy.

During a podcast with Cuban-American journalist Rick Sanchez, Celente was asked about India's recent decision to continue buying Russian oil despite US sanctions and pressure from Washington. "No, not at all. Because only 2% of their GDP is from doing trade with the United States. That's it," he said. "They're becoming more self-sustaining and self-sufficient. They're buying and making their own products, and the people are buying them there. That's what used to be in America."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Celente argued that the US is losing its grip on global economic power. "China didn't have the heavy industry or high-tech ability before Western nations went in there," Celente noted. "And now China is leading the world in it. Look at the EVs one after another. So no, they're becoming more self-sufficient."

The American forecaster's comments come amid heightened tensions over US tariffs, especially the 50% tariff recently imposed on Indian goods due to India's continued oil purchases from Russia. The US has similarly imposed tariffs on Brazil, creating additional friction between Washington and key BRICS countries.

When asked about the role of US intervention in foreign nations' decisions, Celente expressed frustration: "What business is it of mine as an American? What India and Russia do with each other? How dare you say what they should do?" He further suggested that the US had no right to dictate economic choices to countries outside its borders.

Advertisement

The growing rift between the US and BRICS countries comes as the bloc - representing over 40% of the world's population - has become increasingly vocal in opposing Washington's economic policies. Celente highlighted the importance of this shift, saying, "The world has had enough of the United States' hegemony. The world is becoming fed up. You're looking at India, 1.4 billion people; China, 1.4 billion people. What do you have in America? 347 million."

In response to these economic pressures, Brazilian President Lula da Silva recently held a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the economic impact of US tariffs. During the call, the two leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing trade cooperation despite the geopolitical challenges posed by the US. Both leaders also discussed the possibility of strengthening their bilateral trade agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to boosting trade volumes. Lula also confirmed that he would visit India in early 2026.

Advertisement

Celente also predicted a bleak future for the US dollar. He described the ongoing decline of the US currency as "the death of the dollar" and pointed to US monetary policy, particularly the decision in 2018 to lower interest rates under President Donald Trump, as a contributing factor. "What's going on is the economy is going down. The death of the dollar has already begun."

The growing discontent with US economic policies is also reflected in the broader BRICS agenda, as the group works to reduce its reliance on the US dollar in trade. This effort is part of a larger push by the bloc to establish alternative financial systems, reducing their dependence on Western-controlled institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

In Celente’s view, the US has become a nation focused more on military dominance than economic growth. "America's become the country that our founding fathers fought against," he said, critiquing the rise of the military-industrial complex. "Rather than building up the economy, we built up the military."