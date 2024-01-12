scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

India's Dec retail inflation rises marginally to 5.69%; Nov IIP growth declines to 2.4%

Food prices remained elevated last month, largely led by vegetable prices and household staples

India's retail inflation edged marginally in December on higher food prices but stayed within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for a fourth consecutive month, showed government data on Friday.

Food prices, which account for about half of the inflation basket, rose in November and remained elevated last month, largely led by vegetable prices and household staples.

Inflation, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), rose to a four-month high of 5.69% in December from 5.55% in November and it was 5.72% in December 2022.

Also, India's Index for Industrial Production (IIP) growth declined to 2.4% in November from 11.7% in October, showed government data on Friday.

In August 2023, inflation touched a high of 6.83%.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 9.53% in December 2023, up from 8.7% in the preceding month and 4.9% in the year-ago month.

The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.2% in November 2023.

The mining production rose 6.8% during the month under review. Power output rose 5.8%.

The IIP grew by 6.4% in April-November 2023 compared to a 5.6% expansion a year ago.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Jan 12, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
