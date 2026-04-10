Decoding 7th Pay Commission: Know how it works & benefits government employees and pensioners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented in West Bengal the moment a BJP government is formed, placing it at the centre of the party’s electoral pitch ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Haldia, Modi said the move would ensure fair salaries and greater financial security for government employees. He added that aligning state pay structures with central government standards would help reduce disparities and address long-standing concerns among employees.

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The announcement is being seen as a direct appeal to lakhs of state government employees and pensioners, a group that holds significant electoral weight in the state.

What is the 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Central Pay Commission is a government-appointed body tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to salaries, allowances and pensions for central government employees and pensioners.

It was constituted in 2014, and its recommendations came into effect in 2016. Pay Commissions are typically set up once every ten years to revise compensation in response to inflation, economic growth and changes in living costs.

These revisions are aimed at maintaining a balance between employee welfare and government expenditure, while also ensuring that salaries remain competitive and relevant over time.

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Key features

New pay matrix system

One of the most notable changes introduced by the Commission was the replacement of the earlier grade pay system with a simplified pay matrix. This system organises salaries into levels, making it easier for employees to understand their pay structure and track career progression.

Salary revision

The Commission recommended an average increase of around 23 to 24 percent in overall pay, including allowances and pensions. This revision was aimed at improving take-home salaries while accounting for rising living costs.

Minimum and maximum pay

The minimum basic salary was increased to 18,000 rupees per month, ensuring a higher baseline income for entry-level employees. At the top end, the salary for senior-most officials was capped at 2.5 lakh rupees per month.

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allowances

The number of allowances was reduced and streamlined to make the system more efficient. At the same time, key allowances such as House Rent Allowance and Transport Allowance were revised to better reflect current expenses.

Dearness allowance

Dearness Allowance continues to play a crucial role in salary structures. It is revised twice a year to help employees cope with inflation, and over time, it forms a significant portion of total earnings.

Pension changes

The Commission introduced a revised pension formula that ensures parity between past and present pensioners. This was an important step in addressing concerns of retired employees regarding fairness in pension distribution.

Why it matters in West Bengal

Although central government employees already receive benefits under the 7th Pay Commission, many state government employees in West Bengal have been demanding similar revisions for years.

The absence of parity between state and central pay scales has been a recurring issue, often leading to dissatisfaction among employees and pensioners. The promise to implement the 7th Pay Commission seeks to address this gap and bring state employees closer to central standards.

Given the large number of people employed in the public sector, the issue has evolved into a major political talking point. It resonates not only with employees but also with their families, expanding its electoral significance.

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What ahead?

The promise to implement the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal underscores how salary reforms continue to shape both economic policy and electoral politics.

While the Centre prepares for the next phase of pay revisions, the demand for existing benefits remains strong at the state level. The issue highlights the continuing gap between central and state compensation systems, and why it remains a key concern for government employees and pensioners alike.