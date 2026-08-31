Defense boost: Tata Advanced Systems signs MoU for Javelin missile co-production

The arrangement is structured to benefit both nations' strategic objectives. While strengthening India’s domestic defense industrial base through high-tech manufacturing expertise and advanced technology transfer, it will simultaneously sustain American defense jobs.

Under the co-production model, sub-assembly kits manufactured at Lockheed Martin's facility in Troy, Alabama, and guidance electronics units produced at Raytheon's site in Tucson, Arizona, will be shipped to India for final integration.

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Highlighting the strategic weight of the deal, Rich Liccion, Vice President, JJV and Program Director, Lockheed Martin Javelin, said, “Partnering with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to establish a dedicated Javelin final assembly and integration facility in India is a pivotal step in ensuring a resilient, supply chain for this critical anti-tank weapon system. This collaboration not only expands India's high‑tech manufacturing capabilities but also reinforces a stronger, more stable security architecture across the Indo‑Pacific region, enabling our partners around the world to respond swiftly to emerging threats.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Jenna Hunt Frazier, JJV President and Javelin Program Director at Raytheon, noted, “This agreement with Tata Advanced Systems Limited establishes a foundation to strengthen the global supply chain for Javelin. It supports faster fielding of the proven Javelin weapon system and sustained readiness for partner nations.”

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The co-production initiative is also designed to absorb rising global demand for the battle-proven weapon system, which has seen over 55,000 missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units produced to date. By expanding production volume, the alliance aims to help the US government hit economic order quantities, ultimately lowering unit costs and ensuring supply chain resilience across the Indo-Pacific.

Welcoming the development, Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Javelin Joint Venture on this important next step in our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India's defence industrial ecosystem, while strengthening self-reliance. Local assembly of the Javelin All Up Round will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven, combat-ready capability for the Indian Armed Forces.”